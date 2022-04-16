Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $87.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

