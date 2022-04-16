On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.07 Million

Brokerages expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) to announce $181.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.37 million and the highest is $186.99 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,866. ON has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ON by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.