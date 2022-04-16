Ontology Price Down 5.5% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $447.59 million and $27.08 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00191836 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00382351 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.