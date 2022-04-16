Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Open Lending posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

