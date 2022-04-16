Oppenheimer Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $80.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.79.

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 798,842 shares of company stock valued at $40,348,925. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,942,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $14,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 229,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

