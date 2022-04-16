Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

OPCH opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

