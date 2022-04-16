Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

