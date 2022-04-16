Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.30. Orbit International shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 220 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

