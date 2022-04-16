Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $7.30. Orbit International shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 220 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 14.61%.

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

