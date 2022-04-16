Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 496,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE:OGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 1,516,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,871. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.