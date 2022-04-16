Origin Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $98.97 million and approximately $546,951.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.03 or 0.07494356 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,136.28 or 0.99831723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,286,571 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

