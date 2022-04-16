Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Jason Douglas Simpson Sells 343,600 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 343,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$2,152,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,520,874.52.

Jason Douglas Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jason Douglas Simpson sold 81,700 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total value of C$504,889.66.

On Friday, April 8th, Jason Douglas Simpson sold 91,200 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$568,385.76.

CVE:OLA opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.40.

OLA has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

