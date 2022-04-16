Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.26. 272,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 103,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of C$162.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

