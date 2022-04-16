OUP Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,123,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000. Precision BioSciences comprises 3.7% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC owned 1.85% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. 650,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.64. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.