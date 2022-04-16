Oxen (OXEN) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $33.15 million and $769,659.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,110.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07527170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.74 or 0.00278590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.36 or 0.00848554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00573771 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.00355385 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,921,251 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

