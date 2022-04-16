PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.71 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.