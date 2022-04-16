Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.27 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.