Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

EMR stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

