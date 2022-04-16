Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

GD stock opened at $243.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.43 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.32 and a 200-day moving average of $213.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

