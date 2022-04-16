Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSFM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 38.20% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF during the third quarter worth about $793,000.

PSFM stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Pacer Swan SOS Flex has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

