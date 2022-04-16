Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $174.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

