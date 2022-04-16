Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,790 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Movado Group worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Movado Group by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Movado Group by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,271,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

