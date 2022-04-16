Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,323 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $82,720,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after buying an additional 109,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 304,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NX opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

NX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

