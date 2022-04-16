Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,337 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $467.20 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.