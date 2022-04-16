Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of HVT opened at $26.99 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $458.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on HVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.