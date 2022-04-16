Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). 262,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 104,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.42.

Get Panthera Resources alerts:

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.