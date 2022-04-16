Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). 262,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 104,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.42.
Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)
