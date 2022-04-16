Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.71 and traded as high as $23.21. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 17,495 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 44.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $118,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $83,925.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,513 shares of company stock worth $1,280,176. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

