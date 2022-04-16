PARSIQ Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $42.24 million and $628,073.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.31 or 0.00277514 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005705 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $761.42 or 0.01881509 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003248 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

