PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $882.41 million, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

