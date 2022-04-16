Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) One Day Volume Tops $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.07 or 0.07496923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,513.56 or 1.00138406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00041573 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

