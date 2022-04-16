Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pentair has been witnessing strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses continues to pick up on strong demand recovery. Pentair expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 between $3.70 and $3.80. The guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 10% at the mid-point. Cost inflation and impact of supply chain disruptions are likely to weigh on the company's results in tghe near term. Nevertheless, gains from productivity improvement, price hikes and gains from its cost control efforts are likely to offset some of these impacts. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth for the company. Pentair has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

