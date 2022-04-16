Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Penumbra reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

NYSE PEN traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.74. The company had a trading volume of 211,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,281. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,318.35 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

