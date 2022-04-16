Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.44.

Shares of PFGC opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 200.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

