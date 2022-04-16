PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,549 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,857,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,950,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32.

NYSE:PRT opened at $9.23 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 184.78%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

