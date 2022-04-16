Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.