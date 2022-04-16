Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $801,471.14 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $801,471.14 and approximately $575.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00271316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000944 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.00649193 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,746,108 coins and its circulating supply is 435,485,672 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

