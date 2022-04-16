Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.