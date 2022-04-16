Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

