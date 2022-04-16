PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.
PNM Resources stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
