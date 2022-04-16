PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

PNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.