Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $705.24

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.24 ($9.19) and traded as low as GBX 589 ($7.68). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 591 ($7.70), with a volume of 229,071 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 588.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 703.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.47 million and a PE ratio of 8.89.

In related news, insider John Mansell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 576 ($7.51) per share, for a total transaction of £288,000 ($375,293.20). Also, insider Andrew Ross acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.70) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($115,519.94). Insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $58,035,000 over the last three months.

