Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Cap of $29.66 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $29.66 million and $358,794.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00012295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.84 or 0.07502887 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,225.66 or 0.99743727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00050734 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

