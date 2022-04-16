Polytrade (TRADE) Tops One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Polytrade (TRADE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1.10 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polytrade has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polytrade Coin Profile

Polytrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,017,404 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Polytrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

