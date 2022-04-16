Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of 157.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 827.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.