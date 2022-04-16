Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

DTIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

DTIL stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.64.

About Precision BioSciences (Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

