PRIZM Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $13,918.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,073,096 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

