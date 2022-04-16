Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $869,515.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00074521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000202 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,800,188,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,097,529 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

