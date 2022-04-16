ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $17.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

PUMP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $164,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

