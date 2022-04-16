Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after buying an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $117.24. 1,399,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.