PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.079 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of PVH opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PVH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

