Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $25.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $29.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $137.33 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,382.18.

GOOGL opened at $2,534.60 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,690.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,788.23.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,067,273. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

